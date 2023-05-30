Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,528,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $196.54 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $197.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.50.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.