Creative Planning Reduces Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NYSE SPG opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

