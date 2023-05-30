Creative Planning Reduces Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE SPG opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.
Simon Property Group Profile
Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simon Property Group (SPG)
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
- Workday: Another AI Winner Melting-Up
- Arista Networks Soars As Investors Spot Opportunity After Selloff
- Did SOFI Technologies Deserve a Price Target Cut to $2.50?
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.