Creative Planning Sells 12,441 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,513,000 after acquiring an additional 234,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,424,000 after acquiring an additional 478,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,766,000 after buying an additional 293,833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,218,000 after buying an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

