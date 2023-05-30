Creative Planning Sells 14,908 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,908 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

