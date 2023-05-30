Creative Planning Sells 14,908 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,908 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $67.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

