Creative Planning Sells 28,009 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,009 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,687,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after acquiring an additional 141,448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,519.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 182,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 31,764 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,565,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 766,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.71.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

