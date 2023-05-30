Creative Planning Sells 4,349 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Leidos worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.26.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

