Creative Planning Sells 470 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,143 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

