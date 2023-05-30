Creative Planning Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

