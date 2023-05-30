Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,322 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.28% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,910,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,217.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 788,472 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 622,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 54,773 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 446,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

