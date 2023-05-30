Critical Contrast: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) versus Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heineken and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heineken $36.54 billion N/A $2.83 billion N/A N/A BrewBilt Brewing $120,000.00 6.11 -$8.55 million N/A N/A

Heineken has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Heineken has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.63, meaning that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Heineken and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heineken 0 3 4 0 2.57 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heineken currently has a consensus target price of $100.29, suggesting a potential upside of 87.73%. Given Heineken’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heineken is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares Heineken and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heineken N/A N/A N/A BrewBilt Brewing -5,177.96% N/A -476.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Heineken shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heineken beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; and Head Office and Other or Eliminations. The company was founded by Gerard Adriaan Heineken on February 15, 1864 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

