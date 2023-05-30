Critical Contrast: Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) versus Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) and Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Sernova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 12 0 3.00 Sernova 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $51.09, suggesting a potential upside of 140.99%. Given Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rocket Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sernova.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$221.86 million ($3.35) -6.33 Sernova N/A N/A -$18.97 million ($0.08) -7.93

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Sernova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sernova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rocket Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sernova has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Sernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -55.70% -49.53% Sernova N/A -69.65% -63.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats Sernova on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms. Its clinical program is an LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded on July 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the proprietary technologies, including Cell Pouch implantable device technologies and immune-protected therapeutic cells. The company was founded on August 19, 1998 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

