Critical Review: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) versus Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) and Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Lakeshore Acquisition I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -567.88% -48.70% -36.27% Lakeshore Acquisition I N/A -115.55% -0.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Lakeshore Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Lakeshore Acquisition I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lakeshore Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rigetti Computing and Lakeshore Acquisition I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus price target of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 102.49%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Lakeshore Acquisition I.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Lakeshore Acquisition I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million 10.60 -$71.52 million ($0.63) -1.70 Lakeshore Acquisition I N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

Lakeshore Acquisition I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Volatility & Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeshore Acquisition I has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Lakeshore Acquisition I

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

