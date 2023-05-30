Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0608 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $4.24 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00052526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00038901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

