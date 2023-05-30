CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s current price.
CVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.
CVS Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Insider Transactions at CVS Health
In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.