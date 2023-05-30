CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 388.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $154.89 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $165.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.