CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 388.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $154.89 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $165.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.77.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.