Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

NYSE DHR opened at $232.21 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.63 and a 200-day moving average of $254.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

