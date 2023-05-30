Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Delcath Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $81.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 1,212.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 19,646 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $95,086.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,617.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

