Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA) Short Interest Update

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Jeffery Neil Stillwell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,954.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 12,058.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 249,966 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 190.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 138,082 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 128.9% in the first quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 187,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 131,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLA opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Apparel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

