Desjardins Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

