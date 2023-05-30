Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Position Increased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,761 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.52% of Destination XL Group worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 35.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destination XL Group

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $165,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,399,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,181,648.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Destination XL Group news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $165,130.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,399,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,181,648.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

