DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,443,758. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

DexCom stock opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.36 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

