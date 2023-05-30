dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.72 million and approximately $892.98 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00332016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012604 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018560 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000746 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000540 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,577,109 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00209432 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,290.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

