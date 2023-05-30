Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,962.50.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.32) to GBX 4,500 ($55.61) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.49) to GBX 3,700 ($45.72) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.03) to GBX 4,890 ($60.43) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.5 %

DEO stock opened at $174.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.83. Diageo has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $194.04.

Institutional Trading of Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.