DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2023 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $135.00.

5/24/2023 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $140.00.

5/24/2023 – DICK’S Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $144.00 to $135.00.

5/18/2023 – DICK’S Sporting Goods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $125.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,467 shares of company stock worth $42,164,431. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 91,716 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $236,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

