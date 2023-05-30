Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

