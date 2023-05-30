Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 230 ($2.84). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Dr. Martens Trading Down 6.0 %

LON:DOCS opened at GBX 151.70 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 174.04. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of GBX 127.10 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 295.21 ($3.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.08.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

