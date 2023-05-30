Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $104.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 21,445 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 657,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,542,000 after buying an additional 75,865 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Articles

