Dycom Industries, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $104.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $93.38. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 21,445 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 657,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after buying an additional 75,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading

