EHang (EH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 742.54% and a negative return on equity of 144.14%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.
EHang Stock Up 3.3 %
EH stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. EHang has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $608.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
