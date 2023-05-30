EHang (EH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 742.54% and a negative return on equity of 144.14%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang Stock Up 3.3 %

EH stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. EHang has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $608.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EHang

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in EHang by 69.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 382,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.