Elastic (ESTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Elastic has set its Q4 guidance at $0.08-$0.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.11-$0.14 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESTC opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,829,000 after buying an additional 146,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

