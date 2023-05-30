Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,639 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,289 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

