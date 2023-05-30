Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,025 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 29,357 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $33,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,289 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

