Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

