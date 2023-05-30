Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of ESBA opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter worth $139,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.