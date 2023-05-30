Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ESBA opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
