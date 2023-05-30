Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Head-To-Head Survey

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Endonovo Therapeutics alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Endonovo Therapeutics and Tivic Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Tivic Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 29.01 -$18.48 million N/A N/A Tivic Health Systems $1.84 million 1.77 -$10.10 million ($0.93) -0.12

Tivic Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23% Tivic Health Systems -557.41% -174.99% -123.91%

Summary

Tivic Health Systems beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices focused on the rapid healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema, and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, and SofPulse Electroceutical Therapy. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

About Tivic Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.