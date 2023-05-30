Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,347 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 58.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

