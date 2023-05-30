Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) vs. HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Head to Head Review

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) and HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Enghouse Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. HashiCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Enghouse Systems pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HashiCorp pays out -100.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HashiCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Enghouse Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of HashiCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enghouse Systems N/A N/A N/A HashiCorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enghouse Systems and HashiCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Enghouse Systems and HashiCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enghouse Systems N/A N/A N/A $1.11 24.74 HashiCorp $475.89 million 13.26 -$281.26 million ($1.47) -22.44

Enghouse Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enghouse Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enghouse Systems and HashiCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enghouse Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 HashiCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enghouse Systems currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.59%. Given Enghouse Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enghouse Systems is more favorable than HashiCorp.

Summary

HashiCorp beats Enghouse Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enghouse Systems

(Get Rating)

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications. The Asset Management Group segments provides portfolio of products to telecommunication service providers, fleet managements and public safety software solutions for various industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About HashiCorp

(Get Rating)

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary, and Waypoint™ were downloaded approximately 100 million times during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. Enterprise and managed service versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-datacenter functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 90 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.