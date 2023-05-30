Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives $181.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPOKY. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Danske cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.