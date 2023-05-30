EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of EQT by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of EQT by 569.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

