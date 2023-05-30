Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Equifax by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equifax Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

NYSE:EFX opened at $210.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.58. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.