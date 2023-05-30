Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Equifax by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EFX opened at $210.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.58. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
