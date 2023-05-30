Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$72.60.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$67.30 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$86.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

