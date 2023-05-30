Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Children’s Place, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Children’s Place in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn ($2.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.46). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of PLCE opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $214.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.98.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,294,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,312,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,548,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 164,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

