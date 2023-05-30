Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Position Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Essent Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Essent Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Essent Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

