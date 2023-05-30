Evercore ISI Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $151.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $126.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average is $128.00. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

