Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 161.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

RE opened at $350.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

