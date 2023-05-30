Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 581,444 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $313,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after buying an additional 242,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

