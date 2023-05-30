Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $146.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.89%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 12.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

