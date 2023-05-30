Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 616,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,328,000 after buying an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 159.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,351,000 after acquiring an additional 43,985 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 237.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN stock opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

