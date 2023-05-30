Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $791.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $720.70 and its 200-day moving average is $666.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $371.52 and a 12 month high of $794.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.